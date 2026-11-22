22 November 2026 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran filed lawsuits in the United States and several European countries' courts over the killing of its former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Minab school attack, Legal Affairs Vice President Majid Ansari announced on Sunday.

Legal action had been launched in courts that had agreed to hear the cases, IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

In February, joint US-Israeli strikes that hit an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, killed 156 people, including 120 students and teachers, and left nearly 100 others injured.