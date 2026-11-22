Trump may resume Iran attacks after New Year
United States President spoke to Fox News on Sunday, sharing that he is "inclined to" resume strikes against Iran after the New Year should no deal be reached by that time.
The US head of state revealed that the negotiations are still continuing "indirectly." Nonetheless, he described the Iranians as "professional tap dancers." "They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it is all B.S.," he commented.
On the topic of the Strait of Hormuz, he mentioned that if the Iranian side tests the naval blockade, all of their ships will be "at the bottom of the sea."
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