22 November 2026 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown, announced on Sunday that the organization's office was damaged in a drone attack in Khartoum.

The official said in a statement that UN personnel were inside the building when the attack took place in a civilian neighbourhood. "Civilians are not a legitimate target in a war," Brown stressed.

"Under international humanitarian law, humanitarian personnel and assets are protected," she added, stressing that drone strikes in the country are causing civilian deaths and "untold suffering."