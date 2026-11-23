23 November 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The number of attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz has reached its highest level since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict, CNN reported.

According to the information, at least 22 attacks have been recorded in the region since the beginning of November. In October, the number exceeded 30, marking the highest monthly figure since the conflict began in late February.

The attacks have severely disrupted shipping operations in the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. They have caused interruptions to oil and gas shipments and led to a sharp decline in the number of commercial vessels transiting the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.