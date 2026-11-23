23 November 2026 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A Boeing 747 aircraft once used by the government of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein has been put up for sale for $900,000. The aircraft has been in Tunisia since 1991, The Economic Times reported, citing a statement by Iraq's Ministry of Transport.

On November 18, the ministry announced the sale of two aircraft belonging to state-owned carrier Iraqi Airways. In addition to the Boeing 747-200, registered as YI-AGP, the auction includes a Boeing 747SP, registered as YI-ALM.

Both aircraft were manufactured in 1982 and are equipped with Pratt & Whitney JT9D engines. Each has been valued at $900,000, bringing the total asking price to $1.8 million.

The sale was authorized by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office in February 2025.

The aircraft were sent abroad following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in August 1990. At the time, Baghdad feared they could become targets of airstrikes by the US-led coalition during the Gulf War.

Since January 1, 1991, the Boeing 747SP has been stationed at Tozeur-Nefta International Airport in southern Tunisia. Neither aircraft has returned to Iraq since then.

Saddam Hussein ruled Iraq for 35 years before being overthrown following the US-led invasion of the country in 2003. He was subsequently captured, tried by an Iraqi court and executed in December 2006.

Image: Sunil Gupta