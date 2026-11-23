23 November 2026 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum is being held in Baku, bringing together representatives of more than 250 companies from both countries to explore new opportunities for trade, investment and economic cooperation.

The event is attended by government officials and business representatives operating across a wide range of sectors, including energy, construction and real estate, digital technologies and artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics, agriculture and food production, tourism, finance, environmental protection and other industries.

The forum's programme includes a plenary session titled “A New Era of Economic Cooperation and Investment between Strategic and Reliable Partners,” focusing on strengthening bilateral economic ties and expanding investment opportunities.

Three thematic sectoral panel sessions are also scheduled, covering energy; infrastructure, logistics and construction; and advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

As part of the event, nine documents are expected to be signed and exchanged between relevant Azerbaijani and Italian institutions and companies, further strengthening the institutional and business framework for bilateral cooperation.

The programme also features an Italian Design Day event dedicated to exploring cooperation opportunities in real estate and design, alongside business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings.

The gathering provides a platform for companies from both countries to establish direct business contacts, identify potential investment projects and explore partnerships across strategic sectors of their economies.