23 November 2026 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A charity fair titled the 14th International Culinary Culture Festival has been held in Hanoi, Vietnam, under the auspices of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Azerbaijani stand featured photographs highlighting the historic visits of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam in 1983 and Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh to Baku in 1959, as well as meetings between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

Visitors were also able to explore a variety of items representing Azerbaijan, including souvenirs, books, traditional national costumes and Azerbaijani-made food products.

Vietnam's First Lady, Ngo Phuong Ly, visited the Azerbaijani stand during the festival.

Traditional Azerbaijani dishes were offered to visitors, with particular attention drawn to the country's famous kebabs. At the invitation of the Azerbaijani Embassy, a team of chefs from Azerbaijan prepared various types of kebabs under the guidance of renowned international culinary expert Sahib-David Israfilov, also known as Don David.

Israfilov serves as President of the World Barbecue Association (WBQA) for Eastern Europe and Asia and is an official judge of the Worldchefs (WACS).

The Azerbaijani culinary presentation attracted considerable interest from festival participants and Hanoi residents, with visitors showing particular enthusiasm for the traditional kebabs.

The event provided an opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan's rich culinary traditions, promote its national heritage and further strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam.