23 November 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has begun construction of a 235-kilometre, 500-kilovolt electricity transmission line connecting Mingachevir and Navahi as part of efforts to modernize the national power grid and expand its capacity to accommodate renewable energy.

According to AzerEnergy OJSC, construction has commenced under the second phase of the Expansion of Renewable Energy Sources in Azerbaijan – AZURE project.

The new transmission line will operate at 500 kV, the highest voltage class currently used in Azerbaijan's electricity system, making it one of the country's largest high-voltage infrastructure projects.

The project is designed to increase electricity transmission capacity, improve grid stability and facilitate the integration of newly developed renewable energy facilities into the national power network.

AzerEnergy stated that the line will contribute to establishing a 500-kV circular electricity network connecting Azerbaijan's western, central and eastern regions.

The infrastructure will also enable electricity to be transmitted over longer distances with reduced technical losses, while improving frequency regulation, power balancing and the flexible management of electricity flows.

First phase establishes infrastructure for solar power integration

Significant infrastructure development has already been completed under the first phase of the AZURE project.

One of its major components is the new 500/330-kV Navahi Green Energy Hub, among Azerbaijan's largest electricity substations.

Construction of the facility was financed through AzerEnergy's internal resources and allocations from the state budget.

In addition, more than 245 kilometres of electricity transmission lines have been installed, including a 500-kV connection between Navahi and Absheron and 330-kV lines linking the grid to the Bilasuvar and Banka solar power plants.

According to AzerEnergy, these facilities have established the necessary infrastructure to integrate electricity generated by the two solar power plants into Azerbaijan's unified energy system.

World Bank financing supports second phase

The second phase of the AZURE project, supported by World Bank financing, includes the installation of transformers and reactors at the Navahi Green Energy Hub.

It also envisages the construction of several additional high-voltage transmission lines.

Alongside the 235-kilometre Mingachevir–Navahi connection, the project includes three 330-kV transmission lines linking Navahi with Alat, Absheron and Gobu.

While construction of the Mingachevir–Navahi line has already begun, work on the three 330-kV connections is expected to start in the near future.

The expansion of transmission infrastructure is intended to support Azerbaijan's growing renewable electricity generation capacity, particularly as new solar and wind power projects are developed.