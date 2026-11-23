The International Turkish Carpet Symposium, titled “Shared Heritage: International Turkish Carpet Symposium,” is being held at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum to mark the 120th anniversary of the birth of renowned carpet artist, scholar and researcher Latif Karimov.

The international symposium is jointly organized by the Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage, Türkiye's Marmara University, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

The event aims to promote research into the rich carpet-weaving traditions of the Turkic world, support their preservation and international promotion, and strengthen scientific and cultural cooperation in this field.

Participants are discussing a wide range of topics, including Latif Karimov's outstanding artistic and scholarly legacy, the conceptual and symbolic dimensions of Turkic carpet art, museum collections and traditional weaving techniques, Central Asian carpet-making traditions, Anatolian textile heritage, and the role of contemporary design and digital technologies in preserving cultural heritage.

The symposium will continue until November 24.