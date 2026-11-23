23 November 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The Republican Youth Library named after Jafar Jabbarli has launched a digital database commemorating the 170th anniversary of Samad bey Mehmandarov, a prominent military commander who left an indelible mark on Azerbaijan's military history.

Mehmandarov served as Minister of War of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and held the rank of full artillery general.

The digital resource has been created to introduce a wider audience to his remarkable life, military career and outstanding contributions to the development of Azerbaijani statehood and the formation of the national army. It also aims to preserve his historical legacy and pass it on to future generations.

The database features a wide range of materials documenting Mehmandarov's life and activities, including a chronological account of his military service, official documents, awards and commendations, as well as notable quotations from prominent figures about his achievements.

It also highlights his role in building the armed forces of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Users can access books and articles dedicated to the general's life and career, including Russian-language publications, information about efforts to preserve his memory, documentaries, videos, photographs and a virtual exhibition.

The database also includes full-text versions of articles prepared by library staff, including "Mehmandarov – The Founder of the Army of the Republic" and "Azerbaijan's First Army General – Samad bey Mehmandarov."

The newly launched resource will allow readers to explore the life and legacy of the distinguished military commander in greater detail through a variety of historical sources.

The digital database is available on the library's official website.