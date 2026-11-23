23 November 2026 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Interesting statistics have emerged ahead of the UEFA Champions League fifth-round clash between Azerbaijan's Sabah FC and Spanish giants Barcelona in Baku.

None of Sabah's 26 matches in European competitions has ended in a goalless draw, highlighting the attacking nature of the Azerbaijani side's performances on the continental stage.

Under head coach Valdas Dambrauskas, Sabah have recorded seven wins and five defeats in this season's UEFA Champions League campaign. The Baku-based club have also kept five clean sheets during their European outings.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have been particularly prolific in the group and league phases of European competition, scoring at least twice in 17 of their last 19 matches.

However, the Catalan giants have shown defensive vulnerabilities away from home, conceding at least one goal in each of their last 12 away fixtures.

Barcelona have lost just two of their last 11 Champions League matches, recording eight victories and one draw during that period.

The Spanish side have also enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign, winning three of their four matches.

The highly anticipated Sabah vs Barcelona encounter will take place at Baku Olympic Stadium on November 25, with kick-off scheduled for 21:45 local time.