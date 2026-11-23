23 November 2026 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

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Iran maintained contact with China and Russia before and after last Thursday's trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

"We were in contact with these two countries before the meeting, and we also held discussions afterward through our embassies," he said, describing relations with both as "very good."

He added that Iran was confident that discussions involving Washington would address US unilateralism and violations of international law. "Decisions concerning Iran will not be made anywhere other than Tehran," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that his country "will not tolerate" the United States' sanctions and naval blockade, and that Tehran will use "all means" to fight the US "aggression."

"The sanctions that the US has imposed against Iran over the past few months are fundamentally different from previous sanctions, because these sanctions are a continuation of the military aggression of the US and the Zionist regime," Baghaei stated, claiming that these actions violated the United Nations Charter. "In such circumstances, Iran has the right to use any means to defend itself, based on Article 51 of the UN Charter," he added.

The Iranian spokesperson also rejected recent reports claiming that Tehran was preparing to target Washington with a "dirty bomb," and stated that the claims are "baseless" and intended to "lay the groundwork or justify aggressive actions."