23 November 2026 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned Estonia's Chargé d'Affaires in Russia, Marek Juhtigi, over the Estonian authorities' decision to close border crossing points along the land border with Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's press service announced the development on its Telegram channel on Monday, November 23.

"On November 23, Estonia's Chargé d'Affaires in Russia, Marek Juhtigi, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the Estonian authorities' decision to close border crossing points on the border with Russia," the statement said.

Earlier, Estonian media reported that the government had decided to shut down all land border crossing points with Russia.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that all five crossings - two in Narva and three in southeastern Estonia, namely Koidula, Luhamaa and Saatse - would be closed starting at 7 a.m. on December 1.