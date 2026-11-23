23 November 2026 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Antonio Tajani held an expanded meeting.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the broad agenda of Azerbaijan-Italy relations, the current state and prospects of strategic partnership, as well as key regional and international developments.

The ministers emphasized the high level of political dialogue between the two countries, underpinned by the Strategic Partnership documents signed in 2014 and 2020.

Particular attention was paid to expanding economic and trade relations. With bilateral trade reaching USD 12 billion in 2025, Italy remains Azerbaijan’s main trading partner. It was also discussed opportunities to further enhance cooperation in trade, investment, energy, industry, agriculture, transport and high technologies. They welcomed the outcomes of the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum held in Baku.

The ministers highlighted Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable energy supplier to Italy, the strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), as well as the expanding presence of SOCAR in the Italian energy market.

Minister Bayramov emphasized the opportunities for Italian companies in the development of the Middle Corridor, transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as reconstruction and development projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. The importance of further strengthening cooperation in critical raw materials was also underlined.

They exchanged views on regional developments, including the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and efforts to advance the peace agenda in the South Caucasus. Minister Bayramov informed his counterpart on reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the liberated territories, the return of former IDPs, and the ongoing challenges posed by landmines.

The sides also reiterated the importance of expanding cooperation in education, culture, science and tourism, highlighting the role of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in strengthening people-to-people contacts.