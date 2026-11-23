23 November 2026 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In accordance with the 2026 bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, the computer-assisted joint command-staff exercise "Maharat-IV" (Mastery) is conducted between the two countries.

More than 100 servicemen from both countries are involved in the exercise held at the Wargaming Centre of the Military Management Institute.

The main objective of the exercise is to strengthen cooperation between the Ministries of Defence of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the fields of military education and combat training, improve commanders’ military decision-making skills, and exchange experience in staff activities and operational planning.

It should be noted that the "Maharat-IV" computer-assisted joint command-staff exercise will continue until November 28.