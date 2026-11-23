Transfermarkt reveals world's most attended football clubs for 2026/2027
German football giants Borussia Dortmund have topped the global ranking of clubs with the highest average home attendance during the 2026/2027 season, according to figures published by German football statistics portal Transfermarkt.
Dortmund lead the list with an average of 81,365 spectators attending their home matches.
Italian side Inter Milan occupy second place, attracting an average of 75,214 fans per game, while German champions Bayern Munich complete the top three with an average attendance of 75,000.
Italian clubs AC Milan and Inter's domestic rivals feature prominently in the rankings, with Milan securing fourth place with 74,545 spectators per home match.
Spanish giants Real Madrid rank fifth with an average of 73,614 fans, followed by English side Manchester United, who attract 72,395 spectators.
Atletico Madrid are seventh with 66,268 fans, while Italian club Roma occupy eighth place with 65,728.
Brazilian side Flamengo rank ninth with an average attendance of 64,711, while Spanish club Real Betis complete the top 10 with 63,309 spectators per home match.
Top 10 Clubs by Average Home Attendance in 2026/2027
|
Rank
|
Club
|
Country
|
Average attendance
|
1
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Germany
|
81,365
|
2
|
Inter Milan
|
Italy
|
75,214
|
3
|
Bayern Munich
|
Germany
|
75,000
|
4
|
AC Milan
|
Italy
|
74,545
|
5
|
Real Madrid
|
Spain
|
73,614
|
6
|
Manchester United
|
England
|
72,395
|
7
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Spain
|
66,268
|
8
|
Roma
|
Italy
|
65,728
|
9
|
Flamengo
|
Brazil
|
64,711
|
10
|
Real Betis
|
Spain
|
63,309
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!