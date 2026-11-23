23 November 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

German football giants Borussia Dortmund have topped the global ranking of clubs with the highest average home attendance during the 2026/2027 season, according to figures published by German football statistics portal Transfermarkt.

Dortmund lead the list with an average of 81,365 spectators attending their home matches.

Italian side Inter Milan occupy second place, attracting an average of 75,214 fans per game, while German champions Bayern Munich complete the top three with an average attendance of 75,000.

Italian clubs AC Milan and Inter's domestic rivals feature prominently in the rankings, with Milan securing fourth place with 74,545 spectators per home match.

Spanish giants Real Madrid rank fifth with an average of 73,614 fans, followed by English side Manchester United, who attract 72,395 spectators.

Atletico Madrid are seventh with 66,268 fans, while Italian club Roma occupy eighth place with 65,728.

Brazilian side Flamengo rank ninth with an average attendance of 64,711, while Spanish club Real Betis complete the top 10 with 63,309 spectators per home match.

Top 10 Clubs by Average Home Attendance in 2026/2027