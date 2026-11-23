Peskov: Enemy continues attempts to strike Russia
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Ukraine continues its attempts to strike targets in Russia. At the same time, he did not comment on the Ukrainian strike on a Russian ship near the coast of Libya, referring the matter to the Defense Ministry.
"Our military continues to carry out large-scale, comprehensive strikes against military infrastructure in Ukraine on a daily basis," Peskov added.
He also mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to create a humanitarian zone in Kostyantinovka in the Donbass, arguing that statements by Ukrainian officials indicated Kyiv's unwillingness to undertake humanitarian efforts.
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