23 November 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar announced on Monday that the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant (JSC NZNP) suspended operations following a massive overnight combined drone and missile attack lasting more than six hours.

Writing on Telegram, Slyusar noted that emergency services are currently working at the scene in the Krasnosulinsky district to contain the aftermath of the strike. Earlier, regional authorities reported that air defense systems destroyed and suppressed over 80 unmanned aerial vehicles across the province overnight, with falling debris sparking a fire at the facility. No casualties have been reported.

Commissioned in 2009 near the Ukrainian border, the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant is the only operating refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast, with a design capacity of up to 7.5 million metric tons of crude oil per year.