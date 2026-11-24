24 November 2026 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US Senator Dave McCormick has welcomed the launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), highlighting its potential to strengthen regional connectivity, expand economic cooperation and advance lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In a post on his official X account, McCormick congratulated the White House, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the launch of the initiative.

"Congratulations to @WhiteHouse, @presidentaz, and @NikolPashinyan on today’s launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. TRIPP will boost trade, transport, energy/digital connectivity, and advance peace and prosperity for Azerbaijan and Armenia," the senator wrote.

McCormick's remarks followed the official launch of TRIPP's practical implementation phase on Monday, November 23, 2026, announced by US President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in separate video addresses.

Preparatory construction work has commenced at several locations in the Meghri area of southern Armenia. The initial phase involves terrain leveling and site clearance ahead of major construction activities.

The project envisages establishing an approximately 42-kilometre transport connection between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenian territory. The initiative incorporates road and railway infrastructure alongside prospective energy, electricity and fibre-optic communication networks.

Marking the occasion, Trump also announced the launch of the TRIPP Development Company, reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the project's successful implementation and thanked President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for their cooperation.