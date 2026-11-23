Virginia, Oregon sue Musk's SpaceXSI
Virginia and Oregon sued SpaceXSI on Monday for reportedly allowing their AI tools to create sexualized photos of individuals without their consent. The suit flagged the tech company for "nudification" to distinguish itself from other industry competitors.
Furthermore, the suit, filed by Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones and his Oregon counterpart, Dan Rayfield, accused the company, owned by the world's richest person, Elon Musk, of violating consumer protection laws protecting children from sexual abuse.
The officials added that the legal action aims to hold big tech firms accountable for their social media policies.
SpaceXAI did not provide a comment.
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