23 November 2026 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

Arm Holdings said on Monday that CEO Rene Haas signed a new agreement to lead the British chip designer through 2033. At the same time, Haas will also become vice chairman of SoftBank Group, Arm's majority owner, on December 1.

The extension comes after rumors swirled last week that recruiters hired by Nvidia's board had approached Haas as a potential successor to Jensen Huang. "I've never been more confident about Arm's future," Haas commented in the announcement, promising he will remain "wholly committed to realizing Arm's full potential for many years to come."

The company's shares jumped 8.55% in the premarket to sell for $165.25 after the reveal.