23 November 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have unveiled their new third kit for the 2026/2027 season.

The Parisian club has once again collaborated with Jordan Brand to produce the new design, continuing a partnership that began in 2018. The latest kit was officially presented today.

Some international media reports suggest that PSG could wear the new kit in their UEFA Champions League league-phase match against Roma. However, the club has yet to make an official announcement confirming this.

The launch of the new kit is also accompanied by a cultural project spanning four cities – Abidjan, Dakar, Casablanca and Paris.

The Paris leg of the project is scheduled to take place on November 25.