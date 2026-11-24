24 November 2026 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The International Caucasus Congress, dedicated to the theme "Revival of the Silk Road," opened in the Turkish city of Igdir on November 24.

The two-day event was organized at the initiative of Igdir University and brings together representatives of political parties, diplomats, academics and experts from various countries.

Held with the support of Türkiye's Ministry of Trade, the congress focuses on the economic and trade benefits of the Zangezur Corridor, as well as Igdir's strategic geographical position.

An address by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the congress participants was read out during the event, while a message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was also delivered.

Speaking at discussions held at the Igdir Cultural Center, Igdir University Rector Ekrem Gurel said that the opening of the Zangezur Corridor would increase the strategic importance of Türkiye's border regions with Azerbaijan.

"I propose implementing joint projects across the Aras River basin, organizing joint summer camps, and making the International Caucasus Congresses a regular event," he said.

The rector also emphasized that eastern Anatolia has historically played an important role in international relations and trade.