24 November 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addresed participants of the International Caucasus Congress.

AzerNEWS presents the address:

"Dear event participants!

I sincerely greet you on the occasion of the opening of the International Caucasus Congress on the theme “Reemergence of the Silk Road,” organized by Iğdır University.

Located along major trade routes throughout history, Iğdır continues to maintain its advantageous geographical position today, contributing to the development of regional cooperation. Iğdır’s immediate neighborhood with Nakhchivan, along with the historically close ties and mutual affinity between the two regions, brings our brotherly peoples even closer together, serving to strengthen Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation and regional connectivity.

Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, based on shared roots and brotherhood, elevated to their highest level - that of strategic alliance - with the historic Shusha Declaration. We take pride in noting that the large-scale projects jointly implemented by our countries, which serve as a bridge between Europe and Asia due to their advantageous geographical location, have reshaped the transport, energy, and connectivity map of the South Caucasus and the wider Eurasian region.

The establishment of sustainable peace in the South Caucasus has transformed this region into an area of vital strategic importance in terms of international transport corridors and economic cooperation. The Zangezur corridor, which is currently being implemented at Azerbaijan’s initiative, will not only ensure unimpeded connectivity between Azerbaijan’s mainland and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, but will also expand our direct land transport links with Türkiye, enhance the capacity of the Middle Corridor, foster international trade and logistics ties, and, in a broader sense, contribute to the revival of the historic Silk Road.

I am confident that the International Caucasus Congress will serve offer a vital platform for discussing our region’s future development prospects and opportunities for restoring the Silk Road, thereby contributing to the strengthening of peace, stability, and mutual trust, as well as the ensuring of sustainable development in the region.

I wish all participants productive discussions and the conference every success."