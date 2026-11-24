24 November 2026 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A meeting of the Coordination Commission for the 4th European Games has been held in Istanbul, Türkiye, as preparations continue for the major international sporting event scheduled for 2027.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, attended the meeting as a member of the Coordination Commission, according to information released by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The meeting focused on preparations for the 4th European Games, which will take place in Istanbul. Participants discussed organizational arrangements and key aspects of the preparations required to ensure the successful delivery of the continental sporting competition.

The gathering provided an opportunity for Commission members to review the progress of preparations, exchange views and discuss matters related to the organization of the Games. The meeting also highlighted the importance of coordination among the relevant parties in the lead-up to the event.

The 4th European Games are scheduled to take place from June 16 to 27, 2027, bringing together athletes from across Europe to compete in a wide range of sporting disciplines.

Istanbul is preparing to welcome the continent's sporting community for the 12-day event, which will be an important occasion on the European sports calendar.