24 November 2026 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Baku is hosting the 10th International Banking Forum, bringing together bank executives, representatives of regulatory authorities, fintech companies, academics and international experts to discuss key issues shaping the development of the financial sector.

The forum provides a platform for discussions on current challenges and emerging opportunities in the banking and financial industries.

The programme includes thematic sessions, an exhibition area and opportunities for online participation.

An opening session featuring representatives of government institutions and the banking sector is also scheduled as part of the forum.

Speakers at the opening session will include Aliyar Mammadov, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan; Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency; Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication; Nurullah Bakır, Secretary General of the Banks Association of Türkiye; Zakir Nuriyev, President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association; and Edgar Abdullayev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association.

The keynote address will be delivered by Onur Faydacı, Mastercard's Country Manager for Türkiye and Azerbaijan.