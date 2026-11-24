24 November 2026 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $140 million in financing for the construction of a large-scale seawater desalination plant in Azerbaijan, supporting efforts to strengthen the country's water supply infrastructure.

According to the ADB, the financing will be provided in two equal tranches of $70 million each. The total cost of the project is estimated at $407 million.

The facility will use reverse osmosis technology and involve the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of the desalination plant. Its planned production capacity is 300,000 cubic metres of water per day, with the possibility of increasing output to 330,000 cubic metres during periods of peak demand.

The project will be implemented under a 25-year public-private partnership (PPP) agreement. All desalinated water will be supplied to the state-owned United Water Supply Service of Large Cities.

The facility will be Azerbaijan's first large-scale seawater desalination plant and the first project in the country's water sector developed under a PPP model. Its primary objective is to improve the quality, reliability and continuity of drinking water supplies for residential and commercial consumers in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

The investment is aligned with the ADB's Country Partnership Strategy for Azerbaijan for 2025–2029, which prioritizes environmentally sustainable development and clean infrastructure.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has also previously approved a $45 million loan for the project, bringing additional international financing to the initiative.

Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power is the project's developer, while China's Huadong Engineering Corporation (HDEC), part of the PowerChina Group, is the main contractor. Spanish engineering company Savener, acting as HDEC's subcontractor, has already started engineering and design work.

The project is expected to diversify Azerbaijan's water resources, strengthen supply security and help meet growing drinking water demand across the country's most densely populated region.