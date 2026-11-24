24 November 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

North Korea may call for the closure of Switzerland's diplomatic mission in Pyongyang following Bern's decision to include the Sondovon International Children's Camp on its sanctions list.

The statement was made by Kim Yo-jong, deputy department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"I intend to recommend that our Foreign Ministry comprehensively review the issue of expelling the Swiss diplomatic mission from Pyongyang in the coming days and take appropriate measures," Kim Yo-jong said.

She strongly criticized the Swiss authorities' decision to extend restrictions imposed by the European Union on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine to the children's camp.

According to Kim, such measures constitute a violation of North Korea's sovereignty and the rights of its citizens.

It should be noted that in November, Switzerland has officially resumed direct diplomatic contacts with North Korea amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Switzerland and North Korea have maintained diplomatic relations since 1974, although regular political consultations between the two countries came to a halt after 2019.

Image: Jorge Silva / Reuters