24 November 2026 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's historic Victory in Karabakh is of great significance not only in terms of the restoration of our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, but also in bringing about new realities in the system of international relations and ensuring that the international community receives accurate information.

In this regard, the activities of members of the Azerbaijani community in the United States deserve particular attention. Every year, members of the Azerbaijani community in the United States organize flag-raising ceremonies in front of administrative and public buildings in various states to mark November 8 – Victory Day, October 18 – Independence Restoration Day, and November 9 – National Flag Day.

In addition, every year, videos and posters highlighting our country's historic Victory are displayed on large LED screens mounted on the facades of high-rise buildings in Times Square. The raising of the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan at these locations, visited by millions of people from around the world, carries significant symbolic and political meaning.

Despite persistent opposition from the Armenian diaspora to this process, the Azerbaijani community in the United States has successfully organized flag-raising ceremonies this year.

Despite the Armenian diaspora's persistent attempts to oppose this process every year, the Azerbaijani diaspora, which has grown considerably stronger in the United States, successfully held the flag-raising ceremonies this year as well.

Against this backdrop, certain Armenian sources have been spreading disinformation claiming that the Azerbaijani flag, raised in Manhattan at the initiative of our diaspora to mark November 8 – Victory Day and November 9 – National Flag Day, was allegedly taken down at the initiative of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

However, reports claiming that the flag was taken down provide no credible evidence as to who supposedly made this so-called decision or on what legal grounds it was taken.

It should be noted that the flag-raising process and its display at the designated location usually last for one week. Accordingly, the Azerbaijani flag flew at the location where it had been raised for the full seven-day period, in accordance with the established procedures. Armenian organizations and the Armenian diaspora, which seek to conceal their failures through loud rhetoric and disinformation, have no ability to influence this process, nor can they acquire such influence.

In the unfounded and misleading reports circulated by representatives of the Armenian diaspora seeking to cover up their propaganda fiasco, the names of US government officials are also mentioned. Using the names of public officials as a tool for manipulation, misrepresenting their positions and misleading public opinion entail serious legal liability.

The Armenian diaspora, whose activities in the United States have failed to yield any tangible results and which has no real influence, is deliberately attempting to stir up an artificial controversy surrounding the display of the Azerbaijani flag. More precisely, these attempts – or, to put it more accurately, the Armenian diaspora's political hysteria, accompanied by disinformation and manipulation – are intended to justify its unsuccessful propaganda efforts, create the impression that the financial resources expended have supposedly been used effectively, and secure continued financial support.

The public is advised not to believe disinformation, while media representatives are urged to exercise caution regarding false reports circulated by Armenian sources about the achievements of Azerbaijani communities abroad.