24 November 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Prime Minister of Montenegro."

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with a delegation led by Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić, was posted on the Azerbaijani president's social media accounts on November 24.

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