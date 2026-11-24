24 November 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan increased its exports of aluminium alloy rods and profiles by 59% year-on-year to $3.56 million in January–September 2026, compared with $2.24 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

The physical volume of exports rose by 21.2%, from 615.7 tonnes to 746.4 tonnes, while export revenues increased by $1.32 million.

Kazakhstan emerged as the largest buyer of Azerbaijani aluminium alloy rods and profiles during the reporting period. Exports to the Central Asian country amounted to $994,900, accounting for 27.9% of the total export value in this product category.

Alongside higher export volumes, Azerbaijan recorded a significant increase in the average export value per tonne. The figure rose by 31.2%, from $3,636 in the first nine months of 2025 to $4,771 in the same period of 2026.

Domestic production increases by nearly 40%

According to the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan produced 7,511.1 tonnes of aluminium alloy rods and profiles in January–September 2026, compared with 5,374.2 tonnes a year earlier, representing an increase of 39.8%.

The country's key manufacturers in this segment include STP Aluminium, which operates in Sumgayit. The enterprise specializes in aluminium smelting, casting, profile manufacturing and powder coating, supplying products used in construction and various industrial sectors.

The growth in export revenues, supported by both higher shipment volumes and increased average export values, coincides with a broader expansion of Azerbaijan's aluminium industry.

Overall, Azerbaijan's exports of aluminium and aluminium products increased by 41% in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the corresponding period last year.