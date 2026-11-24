24 November 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States Department of War still has not approved the delivery of 60 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The deal was previously agreed with Ukraine, and it has received the approval of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. However, people familiar with the matter said it has been sent to Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey for review.

It is currently unclear why the deal is delayed, and the Pentagon did not confirm the report. "The Department of War has pursued multiple parallel lines of effort to accelerate transatlantic industrial co-operation on the Patriot air and missile defence system with European partners and Ukraine, and continues that work to this day," a Pentagon official told the newspaper.