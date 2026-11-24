24 November 2026 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan increased its exports of crude cottonseed oil by 26.9% in value terms during the first nine months of 2026, generating $3.1 million in export revenue, compared with $2.45 million in the same period last year. A total of 3,931.8 tonnes of crude cottonseed oil was shipped abroad between January and September, representing a 4.9% increase from...

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