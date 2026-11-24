24 November 2026 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan recorded a decline in international visitor arrivals during the first ten months of 2026, with the number of foreign nationals and stateless persons entering the country falling by 4.2% year-on-year.

A total of 2.08 million visitors from 195 countries travelled to Azerbaijan between January and October, compared with the corresponding period of 2025, according to data from the State Border Service.

The sharpest decline was recorded among visitors from Gulf countries. Their number dropped by 31.5% year-on-year to 241,600.

By contrast, arrivals from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries increased by 5.5% to 781,400, while the number of visitors from European Union member states rose by 9.9% to 111,500.

Arrivals from other countries decreased by 3.1% to 946,300.

Russian and Turkish nationals accounted for approximately 46% of all foreign visitors to Azerbaijan during the reporting period. Russian citizens represented 26.6% of total arrivals, while Turkish nationals accounted for 19.4%.

Iran ranked third with a 7.6% share, followed by Georgia at 4.9% and Kazakhstan at 4.6%.

Air transport remained the primary means of entering Azerbaijan, accounting for 73.6% of all foreign arrivals.

Meanwhile, the number of Azerbaijani citizens travelling abroad also decreased during the January-October period.

A total of 1.74 million Azerbaijani nationals travelled overseas, representing a 1.9% decline compared with the same period last year.

Turkiye remained the most popular foreign destination, accounting for 43.7% of all outbound trips. The number of Azerbaijani visitors to Turkiye increased by 2.2% year-on-year.

Georgia recorded a stronger increase, with the number of Azerbaijani travellers rising by 19.2%. The neighbouring country accounted for 13.2% of all outbound journeys.

In contrast, travel to Iran fell sharply by 47.9%, reducing its share of total outbound trips to 4.9%. The number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Russia declined by 1.9%, with the country accounting for 14.6% of outbound travel.

Air travel accounted for 69.9% of all trips made by Azerbaijani citizens abroad.