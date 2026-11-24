24 November 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The US administration has blacklisted Singapore-based company PT Megaspeed International.

According to the information, the decision was published in the US Federal Register.

Seven companies have been added to the list, including PT Megaspeed International. The move comes amid controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, who headed Megaspeed until 2025.

Megaspeed is under investigation by the US Departments of Justice and Commerce over alleged violations of export control regulations.

Meanwhile, China has described allegations of espionage as "unfounded," Reuters reported.

The US Department of Commerce has also added Apex Enterprise Solutions, Alibaba's Singapore-based subsidiary, to its Entity List.

According to the Financial Times, Megaspeed used its ties with Alibaba in an effort to secure official Nvidia cloud partner status.

The blacklisting of Megaspeed comes shortly after Jensen Huang's return to the position of Nvidia CEO, two weeks after his resignation.

Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters