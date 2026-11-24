24 November 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations.

A four-member delegation led by Mr. Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (SAPSSI) under the President of Azerbaijan, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister, while underscoring the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, conveyed his best wishes to the President of Azerbaijan and expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's valuable support in the establishment of the Asaan Khidmat Centre in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister described the Asaan Khidmat Centre as a landmark initiative and a great public service facility, terming it a game changer in the provision of multiple public services to citizens under one roof.

The Prime Minister appreciated Azerbaijan's vital support in establishing the centre and conducting third-party audits to further improve public service delivery. He appreciated the recent fact-based third-party audit, observing that its findings would help further improve public service delivery and enable government to meet the expectations of citizens. He directed that all areas identified in the report requiring further improvement should be addressed on priority.

The Prime Minister directed the establishment of an Asaan Khidmat Authority, which would be responsible for ensuring standardised service delivery across all Asaan Khidmat Centres to be established throughout the country. He also directed the relevant authorities to collaborate with provincial governments for the establishment of Asaan Khidmat Centres across Pakistan.

The Prime Minister stated that the broader objective of the Asaan Khidmat initiative was to build a digitally enabled society, economy and governance system, while strengthening technology-driven public service delivery.

Both sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to ensure continuous engagement, coordination and cooperation for further strengthening and expanding the initiative.

The meeting was informed that the Asaan Khidmat Markaz in Islamabad had processed 244,230 applications since its inception in January 2026 until November 2026 while the public demand for services at the centre was steadily growing.

Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi and senior government officials attended the meeting.