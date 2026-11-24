24 November 2026 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has climbed 36 places to rank 38th in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI) 2026, up from 74th in 2024, with its overall score increasing by 16.3 percent to 0.8847.

Elvin Abbasov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Information and Communication Technologies Industry Association, made the remarks in an interview with AzerNEWS, highlighting the country's transition from fragmented digitalization initiatives to a unified and centralized digital governance model.

According to Abbasov, Azerbaijan's progress has secured its place in the V3 subgroup of the "Very High EGDI" category, alongside countries such as Austria, Japan, Canada and Israel.

He attributed the achievement to the implementation of the country's new digital architecture, the 2026–2028 Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development, and interagency coordination through the Digital Development Council, chaired by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The expert highlighted the country's performance in the Online Services Index (OSI), where Azerbaijan climbed 56 places from 67th to 11th worldwide, surpassing the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Norway. Azerbaijan also shares 10th place with Estonia in the Service Delivery Index.

According to him, these results reflect the country's technological flexibility, citizen-oriented service design and the implementation of modern solutions based on unified standards and the Government Cloud (G-Cloud).

Abbasov emphasized that initiatives such as mygov, digital.bridge and Paperless Government have transformed the delivery of public services from a reactive to a proactive model, improving accessibility and efficiency.

He explained that digital.bridge facilitates real-time data exchange between government institutions, eliminating the need for citizens to obtain paper certificates from one agency and submit them to another. Meanwhile, mygov integrates services provided by various institutions into a single digital environment, enabling citizens to access services related to major life events, including birth, marriage and social welfare, more efficiently and transparently.

The introduction of digital document management and Paperless Government principles has also significantly reduced processing times, minimized direct interaction between public officials and citizens, and helped eliminate bureaucratic delays and subjective approaches, he added.

Looking ahead, Abbasov identified the integration of artificial intelligence into public administration as a key priority for the next stage of digital transformation.

He said AI-based solutions could transform e-government from a platform for accessing digital services into an ecosystem supporting intelligent decision-making and personalized public services.

Abbasov noted that Azerbaijan could strengthen its technological sovereignty by bringing together the capabilities of the Government Cloud and high-performance computing centers operating within two state institutions into a unified national network.

The development of national large language models capable of understanding the legal and cultural context of the Azerbaijani language and operating within domestic networks could help reduce the risks associated with transferring sensitive government data to foreign servers.

He further stressed that incorporating open-source solutions developed by local IT companies and based on national intellectual property into public procurement under the 2026-2028 Action Plan could help transform Azerbaijan into a regional digital innovation hub.