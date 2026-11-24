24 November 2026 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan has participated for the first time in the international Film Expo exhibition held in Guangzhou, China, showcasing the country’s film production capabilities and opportunities for international cooperation.

At the invitation of the China Film Producers Association, Azerbaijan was represented at the exhibition by a national pavilion organised by the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) and the Azerbaijan Film Commission.

During a presentation held as part of the exhibition, representatives of the international film industry were introduced to Azerbaijan’s film production opportunities, diverse filming locations, production infrastructure and government support mechanisms for foreign filmmakers.

Particular attention was given to the country's cash rebate programme, which offers foreign film productions financial incentives of up to 40 percent of eligible production expenses.

The presentation also highlighted international productions filmed in Azerbaijan, including the Japanese television series VIVANT and Armour of God 4: Ultimatum, starring Jackie Chan.

Throughout the exhibition, meetings were held with representatives of the Chinese film industry to explore opportunities for joint film production, international distribution, attracting foreign producers to Azerbaijan and expanding cooperation in the cinematographic sector.

Azerbaijan’s debut participation in Film Expo marks an important step towards promoting the country’s film industry in the Asian market and strengthening its position as an attractive destination for international film productions.