24 November 2026 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and China's Wison Engineering Ltd have discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the petrochemical sector, focusing on production modernization and energy efficiency.

The discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Wison Engineering Chief Executive Officer Zhou Hongliang.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation was briefed on SOCAR's activities across the energy value chain, including ongoing projects in refining, petrochemicals and digitalization.

The sides exchanged views on potential cooperation in modernizing petrochemical production facilities through the application of innovative technological solutions and improving energy efficiency.

The meeting also covered opportunities for technological cooperation and other matters of mutual interest.