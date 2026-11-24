24 November 2026 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Proposals concerning Azerbaijan's labor migration quota for 2027 will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration. The proposed quota figure has not yet been disclosed.

According to Banker.az, the decision was made during a commission meeting chaired by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Anar Aliyev.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the labor migration quota approved for 2026.

In preparing the proposals for next year, the commission took into account employers' demand for specific professions and specialties, the availability of domestic labor resources, and the number of newly qualified specialists entering the labor market.

The commission also assessed the impact of demographic changes on Azerbaijan's labor market, alongside demand for qualified foreign workers across various sectors of the economy.

The proposals will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration and approval.