24 November 2026 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijani mugham has once again captivated international audiences, this time at the 3rd World Culture Festival in Karachi, Pakistan, which brought together artists and cultural figures from around the globe.

Azerbaijan was represented at the prestigious international event by Sahib Pashazade, director of the International Mugham Centre, Honoured Artist, tar player, Uzbekistan’s Cultural Ambassador and PhD in Art Studies, alongside Kamran Karimov, soloist of the International Mugham Centre, Honoured Artist, nagara player and senior lecturer at Karabakh University.

According to the International Mugham Centre, the Azerbaijani musicians took to the stage shortly before the festival's closing ceremony, turning their performance into a memorable musical celebration.

Pashazade and Karimov have participated in the prestigious festival for the third time. Their continued presence reflects growing international interest in Azerbaijani musical traditions and recognises the artists as established participants in this major cultural event.

Last year, Sahib Pashazade received an honorary medal in recognition of his contributions to the arts at the World Culture Festival in Karachi. The award was presented by Muhammad Ahmed Shah, president of the Arts Council. Pashazade became the first artist to receive this distinction.

Now in its third edition, the World Culture Festival has established itself as a major international cultural event, attracting attention for its scale and diverse participation.

More than 1,000 artists from 150 countries were invited to take part in the festival, which brought together music, theatre, dance, visual arts, cinema and other creative disciplines on a single international platform.

By uniting different cultures, traditions and artistic expressions, the festival transformed Karachi into a vibrant international hub of arts and culture throughout the event.