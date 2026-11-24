24 November 2026 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

China continues to support Azerbaijan's humanitarian demining efforts, with a donation handover ceremony held in the city of Aghdam.

Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei visited the village of Namirli ahead of the ceremony, where she familiarized herself with humanitarian demining operations carried out by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), as well as the technical and logistical capabilities of the agency's mobile base in Aghdam.

ANAMA Chairman of the Board Vugar Suleymanov briefed the ambassador on the scale of Azerbaijan's mine problem, ongoing demining operations, the use of modern technologies and the current state of humanitarian mine clearance activities.

The ambassador also received answers to her questions and expressed interest in the measures being implemented and the results achieved in this field.

Lu Mei said China had long been committed to promoting international assistance and cooperation in humanitarian demining.

She recalled that in April last year, with the participation of the leaders of both countries, Azerbaijan and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Cooperation in Humanitarian Demining, which established the framework for bilateral cooperation in this area.

The ambassador reaffirmed China's interest in further developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in humanitarian mine clearance.

A document formalizing China's financial support for humanitarian demining activities in Azerbaijan was subsequently presented at a ceremony attended by Lu Mei and Vugar Suleymanov.

Suleymanov emphasized that, given the scale of Azerbaijan's mine problem, assistance from international partners is particularly important and represents an expression of humanitarian solidarity.

He thanked China for its contribution to humanitarian demining efforts and its continued support for Azerbaijan.

The assistance is expected to contribute to the development of Azerbaijani-Chinese cooperation in humanitarian demining and strengthen international support for clearing liberated territories of mines and other explosive ordnance.