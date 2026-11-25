25 November 2026 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan’s history, culture and literature will soon be introduced to a wider Mexican audience through a dedicated cultural corner at one of Latin America’s most prominent libraries. Dozens of books about Azerbaijan have been donated to the Vasconcelos Library in Mexico City, with an agreement reached to establish a special Azerbaijan section at the institution.

The initiative follows a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Mexico, Seymur Fataliyev, and Silvia Alexandre Prado, director of the Vasconcelos Library.

The discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation between the two institutions, promoting Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage in Mexico and organising joint cultural events in the future.

The meeting was also attended by Shamil Sadig, founding director of the Hadaf Companies Group, chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Publishers Association (ANAIB) and a writer, who was visiting Mexico at the time.

At the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy, the library received dozens of publications on Azerbaijan’s history, culture and natural heritage, published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as works by the country’s classical and contemporary writers.

According to the library's management, its collection had previously contained no publications dedicated to Azerbaijan. The donated books have already been added to the library's catalogue, making them accessible to readers.

The agreement to establish an Azerbaijan corner at the Vasconcelos Library will provide an opportunity to introduce Mexican readers to the country's rich literary and cultural heritage. Plans are also underway to organise cultural events dedicated to Azerbaijan at the library.

Marking its 20th anniversary this year, the Vasconcelos Library has become one of Mexico City's most recognisable public landmarks, renowned for its distinctive architectural design. Welcoming approximately 5,000 visitors daily, it serves not only as a reading and research centre but also as an important cultural venue hosting concerts, exhibitions, conferences and literary events. Its collection comprises more than 700,000 books.

Named after José Vasconcelos, a prominent Mexican intellectual and writer who headed the National Library in the early 20th century, the institution holds an important place in the country's cultural landscape.

The establishment of a dedicated Azerbaijan section is expected to contribute to promoting Azerbaijan across Latin America, strengthening cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico, and encouraging greater understanding of each country's history, literature and traditions.