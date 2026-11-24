24 November 2026 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Employees of major AI companies, Anthropic and OpenAI, warned that some of the companies' unreleased AI models have become too "powerful" to be released safely, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing over two dozen sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, some of the concerns surrounding the new models are related to the way they're trained, with the models receiving rewards for passing tests and then "cheating" in order to get higher scores, as well as increasingly hiding their reasoning and internalizing their logic. The report claimed that debates are being held on whether to stop releasing future frontier models publicly, or even to stop training new models altogether.

"If we continue trying to make models much smarter, such that they're actually smarter than us … they will in fact be able to trick us successfully," one researcher reportedly said. "And once you get to that point, many of the schemes that we've had at work up until now sort of go out the window," they added.