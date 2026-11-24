24 November 2026 21:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Vatican has released excerpts from the personal diary of the late Pope Francis, in which the former pontiff described frightening experiences that he believed involved encounters with the devil, including visions of the gates of hell.

In one particularly striking entry, Francis recounted seeing what he described as the entrance to hell, an experience that left him deeply frightened and prompted him to reach for his rosary.

"Last night I saw the entrance to hell," Francis wrote, according to America Magazine. "I looked inside, just for a moment, and it filled me with horror. It happened before going to sleep. I grabbed my rosary as if it were a weapon. I thank God for this help. Only prayer opens the way for the Lord to save us."

He added that he had experienced similar episodes before, but described this particular vision as exceptionally frightening, warning that approaching the gates of hell was dangerous because flames could emerge and cause harm.

The diary also contains accounts of other spiritual experiences. In an entry dated April 2019, Francis wrote that he had felt the merciful gaze of God, an experience that inspired him to pray. He also recalled an occasion when he believed the Virgin Mary had spoken to him.

Another particularly striking passage dates back to January 24, 2021, when Francis described what he perceived as an encounter with a mysterious being.

"I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, as if he had already taken possession of everything. 'Now I have obtained everything I wanted,'" the former pontiff wrote.

Francis said that what remained especially vivid in his memory were the creature's eyes and its deep, powerful, hoarse voice.

According to The New York Times, the book was compiled by Argentine Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, a close friend of the late pontiff.

Image: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters