24 November 2026 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Hikmet Çetin, a veteran Turkish politician who served as foreign minister, deputy prime minister, speaker of parliament and leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), has died at the age of 89.

His death was met with condolences from across Türkiye's political establishment, reflecting his long career in public service and his prominent role in the country's political history.

Born in 1937 in the Lice district of Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, Çetin graduated from Ankara University's Faculty of Political Sciences before beginning his career at the State Planning Organisation.

He later entered politics, holding several senior positions in the Turkish state, including deputy prime minister, foreign minister and speaker of the Grand National Assembly.

Çetin also led the Republican People's Party between February 18 and September 9, 1995, during a significant period in the party's political history.

Following the announcement of his death, parliamentary speaker Numan Kurtulmuş expressed his condolences, saying he had received the news with deep sorrow.

In a message shared on social media, Kurtulmuş paid tribute to Çetin's service in various state institutions, particularly his tenure as speaker of parliament, and extended his condolences to his family, relatives and those mourning his loss.