24 November 2026 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

“President Ilham Aliyev met with Maka Botchorishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.”

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Maka Botchorishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, has been posted on his social media accounts.

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