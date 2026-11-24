24 November 2026 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated Hamas' head of internal security, Naim Abu Nahal, during its airstrikes in Gaza City.

"The IDF has now eliminated Naim Abu Nahal, head of Hamas's internal security apparatus, after his predecessor was captured by our forces in a daring operation three months ago. We commend the IDF and the Shin Bet for implementing our government's offensive policy. No terrorist will escape the long arm of the State of Israel," Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Nahal's death was also confirmed by Hamas-backed Gaza's Interior Ministry earlier today. The Hamas official replaced the previous chief of the militant group's internal security apparatus, Muein al-Arabid, after he was killed in September.