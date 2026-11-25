25 November 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Commission has recommended removing Georgia's Kulevi oil refinery from the EU sanctions list as part of its proposed 22nd package of restrictive measures against Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the proposed package, which recommends that EU member states lift restrictions targeting the Georgian refinery.

In July, the EU imposed a conditional transaction ban on the Kulevi refinery and its parent company, Black Sea Petroleum, granting them six months to cease processing Russian crude oil before the restrictions took effect.

Black Sea Petroleum has repeatedly stated that it has discontinued processing Russian crude and has been complying with the EU's requirements since late October.

The refinery's latest shipments have brought its total imports of Libyan crude oil to approximately 352,000 tonnes over the past three months, with a fifth shipment expected in December.

The European Commission cited Kulevi as an example of the effectiveness of conditional sanctions in securing compliance with EU restrictive measures. It contrasted the refinery's case with that of Kyrgyzstan, which the Commission has accused of repeatedly facilitating Russian sanctions circumvention.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze welcomed the European Commission's recommendation, while criticizing the Georgian opposition's earlier reaction to the refinery's inclusion on the sanctions list.

“This is a concrete decision by the European Commission that can only be welcomed. We have discussed this issue before, as you may recall. At the time, opposition politicians and their affiliated media outlets enthusiastically and jubilantly spoke about Kulevi being placed on the sanctions list,” Kobakhidze said.

The proposed removal of restrictions remains subject to approval by EU member states as part of the adoption of the 22nd sanctions package.