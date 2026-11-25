25 November 2026 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A detailed presentation on Azerbaijan’s ASAN Service model was delivered to a delegation representing various regions and government institutions of Kazakhstan at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, the meeting focused on the ASAN Service initiative, established at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as projects aimed at introducing social innovations into public services.

The guests were informed that the State Agency received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2015, a special UN award for the implementation of digital governance in 2019, and a special award in the category of "World’s Most Advanced Public Service" under the Global Government Excellence Awards programme in 2023.

It was also highlighted that the ASAN Service model has been successfully exported to various countries.

During their visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Academy, the Kazakh delegation also familiarised themselves with the operations of an ASAN Service centre, the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Centre, and the ABAD public legal entity.